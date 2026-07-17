Doom: The Dark Ages Director Hugo Martin Denies id Software Has Been “Nerfed Into The Ground And Gutted”

Now we’re being asked to choose to believe one of two stories about id.

Doom The Dark Ages game director Hugo Martin has finally addressed the rumors about id software.

In a recent livestream on Bethesda’s YouTube channel, Hugo said this:

…There’s been reports that we’ve been nerfed into the ground and gutted we have 50 people, that’s not true. We’re the size we were when we made Doom 2016, and IDTech is very much alive and well.

You have to understand, we have idTech engineers both in Frankfurt and, you know, at Machine Games; we collaborate quite a bit. So, you know, the IDTech is there, the Doom team is here, and we’re excited to share with you guys more of what we’re working on in the future when it is appropriate and approved.

Id already made prior statements denying that the idTech team was dissolved and that the studio could no longer make games. Some of these rumors came from people claiming to be former id employees

Some laid off employees have also started protesting at id’s Richardson, Texas HQ. While the public is now being asked to choose one of two narratives, id will prove theirs is accurate when they release their next game.