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Dutch NGO Suing PlayStation For Unfair Pricing Have Spoken Out About The End Of Game Discs

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Will Sony get sued for ending physical games too?

Sony is facing an old critic about their decision to stop making PlayStation game discs – and they’ve already backed up their talk.

Stichting Massaschade & Consument (SM&C) is a consumer group in the Netherlands who sued Sony last year. They argued that 1.7 million PlayStation owners in the country are facing overpriced digital games on the platform.

That lawsuit is pressing forward after its first hearing, just a few days ago. SM&C is looking for €400 million in damages. The group gave this statement in a new interview with WCCFTech:

The end of physical discs removes the last place where a PlayStation game could still be bought and sold at a competitive price.

No discs means no second-hand market and no alternative to the PlayStation Store, so from 2028, Sony alone decides what a game costs and even how long you are allowed to use it.

SM&C then connects their lawsuit to this decision, but they may not sue Sony for this specific decision. That does not stop other groups to call for regulation or lawsuits vs. Sony for cancelling physical game discs, on anticompetitive grounds.

So we’ll see if that comes to pass.

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