Rumor: XBOX Could Move Halo Under Activision

This could predict the future of Xbox’s game studios too.

In the middle of the FUD surrounding both Xbox and PlayStation, Jez Corden has a wild rumor about the future of Halo.

He said this in the latest episode of the Xbox Two Podcast:

I heard a crazy rumor that they might put Halo under Activision, which I don’t, for what it’s worth, I don’t necessarily believe that right now, but like if it does happen, um, you know, you heard it here first.

…They are looking at the way Activision does things a lot. They’re looking at the way Blizzard does things a lot because, you know, Halo could function like a Blizzard franchise, you know, and Blizzcon is going to be very interesting.

Jez relates this to XBOX’s current restructuring. While there’s speculation of layoffs, Xbox have themselves said they will be investing the same amount of money into the business.

Regarding Activision’s playbook, we couldn’t help thinking about how many underperforming studios were turned into support studios for Call of Duty. Love or hate them, this move also kept these studios afloat working on a successful IP for years.

While this wouldn’t be what everyone wants, we can see the vision.