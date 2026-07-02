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Subnautica 2 Devs Are Getting Higher Bonuses Than They Were Contractually Obligated After Early Access Success

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It looks like the legal drama that surrounded this game has completely ended.

We seem to have reached a final resolution for the situation surrounding Subnautica 2.

The game and its studio Unknown Worlds became the center of a controversy, after Krafton fired their forunders and CEO Ted Gill.

Krafton accused Unknown Worlds’ leads of neglecting their duties. The three then sued Krafton for wrongful termination, with the courts finding that Krafton’s CEO used AI to try to get out of paying them their bonuses. Krafton was legally mandated to hire Ted Gill back, but the two continued to fight over the game’s Early Access launch.

Subnautica 2 sold 4 million units in Early Access. And now, the two revealed they have reached a settlement.

As a result, Unknown Worlds staff will get even higher bonuses than they were contractually mandated to receive. Ted Gill has apparently foregone his bonuses and he has agreed to leave. Krafton and Unknown Worlds will find a new CEO outside both companies.

There’s just one loose end that we’re not sure was resolved, which was the lawsuit Unknown Worlds themselves filed vs. their founders and former CEO. But it seems likely that this was covered in their settlement.

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