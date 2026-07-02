Rumor: XBOX Is Making Their Own Destiny Like MMO, But With Halo

Imagine that this dream game is currently under the microscope.

We are now starting to believe claims that Xbox is making their own Destiny, but with the Halo IP.

This certainly appears too good to be true from the face of it. But in light of where Bungie and Destiny 2 are now, we felt it was worth sharing these rumors because there’s a nonzero chance they could be true.

Three weeks ago, HTD_Blog posted this rumor in the /GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. They claim Obsidian pitched it to Phil Spencer, who gave it the go ahead because of Xbox’s past successes with MMOs.

Xbox formed a new team for it codenamed Team X, and they have been working for it for 1 to 2 years now.

Today, TheChosenOneProphecy returned to the subreddit to claim that Twitter user TechnicalHalo has also heard of this rumor. Both sources claim that the game is still in prototype stages and has yet to be approved.

If the rumor is true, this could be the dream game that Destiny fans are now looking for. But Asha Sharma would also be currently deciding if its good enough to approve.

So this rumor could just be a dream, or it could be a dream come true someday.