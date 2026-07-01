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PlayStation 3 And Vita Stores Are Shutting Down, For Real This Time

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Jim Ryan’s legacy has finally ended.

Sony is finally shutting down their PlayStation 3 and Vita stores.

In 2021, Sony announced plans to close these same stores. However, due to outcry from the fans at the time, the company changed their mind completely. Former PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said at the time:

We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.

Today, Sony said this:

As the PlayStation Store continues to evolve to support modern commerce systems, including updated payment processing standards, PS3 and PS Vita are no longer able to support these updates at the level required. As a result, we will need to close PlayStation Store.

Sony made it clear that PS3 and Vita owners will still be able to download games they downloaded.

These stores will close in all regions by July 2027, but some Latin American and Middle Easter countries will see the stores close this year.

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