Nintendo Has Apparently Not Been Sending Switch 2 Dev Kits To China – And No One’s Sure Why

It could be related to Tencent, or it could be bigger than that.

Apparently Nintendo has still been holding out on Switch 2 dev kits in at least one part of the world.

Last year, multiple reports came out that Nintendo was limiting which developers could get their hands on Switch 2 dev kits. The rumor was Nintendo wanted total control on the system’s first few months of releases.

Since then, we have seen multiple 3rd party Switch 2 games get announced and released from more and more studios.

But Shenzhen based industry Daniel Camilo shared this surprising news on Twitter:

As I’ve been reporting for months, most Chinese development studios still don’t have Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits, presumably.

Up until December of 2025, I can claim almost as a matter of fact that not a single Chinese studio had them. Since that date, I’m not so sure.

Apparently even Chinese studios making global games, such as Marvel Rivals, have had trouble getting dev kits. Daniel is still unsure why.

Nintendo’s contract with Tencent, their latest business partner in China, just ended last February. If this is the reason for this discrepancy, the situation could change once Nintendo reenters the Chinese market with a new partner.