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GTA 6 Developer Rockstar Ready To Talk On Recognizing A New UK Union

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If the issue really was leaks, this could be a step forward for transparency from everyone.

Rockstar Games is reportedly ready to talk about recognizing a union for their workers in the UK.

Rockstar workers who organized under the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) sent a message to the company, seeking to form and recognize a union. Rockstar shared this response to the public via IGN:

We have received a request from a union seeking to discuss voluntary recognition. We value an open and constructive dialogue with all stakeholders and will arrange to meet.

This would be a surprisingly constructive ending to what’s been a contentious situation. Last November, the IWGB accused Rockstar of union busting after they fired employees associated with the organization.

However, Rockstar claimed that they fired those employees for leaks, presumably related to GTA 6. Some fans have tried to connect the dots on those rumors, though they haven’t been confirmed yet.

If Rockstar really acted to stem leaks as they said, then recognizing this union would demonstrate their good faith. And they could subsequently hold the union accountable as well.

Rockstar would surely want to resolve all of this as the finish up work on GTA 6.

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