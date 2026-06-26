Le Sserafim Confirmed For Blizzcon 2026 This September

A video game industry favorite in the world of kpop is coming back to collaborate once again.

Blizzard confirmed in their news blog that Le Sserafim have confirmed that they will be returning to perform at BlizzCon 2026.

The girl group will perform as the closing musical act, but they will also be joining the community to celebrate on both days of the event.

BlizzCon 2026 will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center, CA, the same venue Le Sserafim performed in for BlizzCon 2023.

Le Sserafim also recorded a video announcement, but you may have noticed Kim Chaewon had someone stand in for her. Unfortunately, she recently went on break after receiving medical treatment for neck pain.

Their agency Source Music updated that she is recovering rapidly. So while she wasn’t around to revord their video greeting, she will likely have recovered in time for BlizzCon.

Le Sserafim is best known for their collaborations with video game franchise Overwatch, so we’re expecting that to come back too. But Source Music and Blizzard could certainly surprise us with a Diablo or Warcraft collaboration.

We’ll just have to find out later this year.