Did Spanish Streamer El Xokas Really Try To Pass Off A Fake GTA 6 Screenshot As Real?

If it was a joke it worked way too well.

A strange new situation surrounding a fake GTA 6 leak has emerged.

NikTek posted this on Twitter recently:

“Xokas leaked GTA 6 development footage”

If you haven’t been living under a rock and already seen the countless image v2 GTA 6 AI generated slop that have been spreading lately, then you’ll know for a fact that any of the streamers “leaking” GTA 6 stuff isn’t real.

Please know, you will see a TON of people intentionally generating images like these ones and lowering their quality to make it look real.

Xokas, AKA Joaquín Domínguez Portela, is one of Spain’s biggest content creators, on Twitch and YouTube. The clip shows him accidentally moving to his Discord tab, where fellow content creator Rubius shared the notorious screenshot.

It’s easy to tell that the image is a hoax, but did Xokas and Rubius really intend to spread fake news? According to YouTuber AlexWhite, this was really a prank for Xokas to have fun with his own viewers.

Admittedly, we lack not only context for the clip, but we also don’t know enough about Xokas. But we can see how this could have been a prank that got out of hand.