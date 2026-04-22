Microsoft Holding Forza Horizon 6 Live Event In The British Motor Museum Next Month

This may be the biggest push Forza has had for some time.

Microsoft is pulling out all the stops for Forza Horizon 6.

PlayGround Games made the announcement on Twitter:

Join us on May 23rd for the opening of Forza Horizon 6: The Experience, at the British Motor Museum!

Featuring great cars, tasty food, live music and much more!

And if you own a JDM car and want to show it off, there might be space for you!

They shared more information in the British Motor Museum’s website. And yes, there will be a place for UK based JDM owners to join the event as vehicle exhibitors.

For their part, Microsoft and Playground Games will be bringing Japanese cars as you can see in the game, gaming vans, a drift stunt show, food trucks, a car arena for younger gamers, live music, game coding workshops, and more.

The British Motor Museum is one of the biggest and most historically significant car museums, not only in the UK, but in the whole word. Of course, Playground may also be holding the event back home so they can enjoy it themselves.

It could break records for a promotional event for a video game, but we’ll see how it plays out next month.