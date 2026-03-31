Rockstar Social Club’s Account Settings Has Moved To Rockstar’s Main Site (The GTA 6 Dream Is Dead)

Not like everyone was looking for it.

We now know of one Rockstar Games feature that won’t be carrying over to GTA 6.

Tex2 shared this small update on Twitter:

Rockstar Games has moved the Account Settings from Social Club to its main website.

If you want to check on your Rockstar Social Club account, you can now log on from here.

When asked about it, he simply replied:

Further deprecation of Social Club, and more modernization.

Nothing newsworthy.

Rockstar Social Club was originally used for GTA IV. As a 2000s era piece of online history, it offered leaderboards and other early online features to connect with the game.

It’s most high profile feature was probably Social Club TV, which allowed players to upload their gameplay footage on Rockstar’s website.

As we argued, Rockstar Social Club stopped being useful when GTA Online launched. This deprecation is no surprise but there’s another factor to it.

There’s a rumor from at least October that Rockstar Social Club accounts were compromised. Rockstar never confirmed this, but it would make sense if these changes were for security purposes.