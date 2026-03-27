This Picture Already Contains GTA 6 Spoilers

Do you see it?

A fan noticed some huge GTA 6 spoilers in this picture. Yes, the one below this paragraph.

As Razor_3DS pointed out in the /GTA subreddit:

To be more specific, Jason is probably holding a Beretta 92A1 while Lucia is probably holding a Heckler & Koch P30S.

Of course, Rockstar makes parody brands for their games, and the firearms in Grand Theft Auto are no different.

There is not really a 1:1 comparison between Rockstar’s fictional brands and real-life firearms, so we won’t try to guess which one is supposed to be Beretta or Heckler & Koch.

Of course, for most people, the realistic firearms in their imagination are actually firearms as we’ve seen them in the movies.

Real life guns can be genuinely lethal, but they don’t look or sound as visually impressive as they are in movies or video games.

Gun aficionados probably already thought of this, but we suspect a lot of you reading this took for granted that you could even tell what these guns are. And Rockstar hold that level of attention to their in-game firearms too.