Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

This Picture Already Contains GTA 6 Spoilers

by

Do you see it?

A fan noticed some huge GTA 6 spoilers in this picture. Yes, the one below this paragraph.

As Razor_3DS pointed out in the /GTA subreddit:

To be more specific, Jason is probably holding a Beretta 92A1 while Lucia is probably holding a Heckler & Koch P30S.

Of course, Rockstar makes parody brands for their games, and the firearms in Grand Theft Auto are no different.

There is not really a 1:1 comparison between Rockstar’s fictional brands and real-life firearms, so we won’t try to guess which one is supposed to be Beretta or Heckler & Koch.

Of course, for most people, the realistic firearms in their imagination are actually firearms as we’ve seen them in the movies.

Real life guns can be genuinely lethal, but they don’t look or sound as visually impressive as they are in movies or video games.

Gun aficionados probably already thought of this, but we suspect a lot of you reading this took for granted that you could even tell what these guns are. And Rockstar hold that level of attention to their in-game firearms too.

Recent Videos

20 Game Franchises That DESERVE A COMEBACK

20 Game Franchises That DESERVE A COMEBACK
Crimson Desert: 10 Things Players HATE

Crimson Desert: 10 Things Players HATE
Top 10 NEW Games of April 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of April 2026
10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER

10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER
Crimson Desert: 10 MISTAKES YOU SHOULDN'T MAKE

Crimson Desert: 10 MISTAKES YOU SHOULDN'T MAKE
Crimson Desert (console) - Before You Buy

Crimson Desert (console) - Before You Buy
BETHESDA REGRETS ELDER SCROLLS 6, 10 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BETHESDA REGRETS ELDER SCROLLS 6, 10 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Crimson Desert: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Crimson Desert: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Crimson Desert - Before You Buy

Crimson Desert - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,