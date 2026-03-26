Rumor: Did Don Johnson Record Voice Lines For GTA 6 Years Ago?

There’s a fascinating rumor about GTA 6 that’s revived an even older rumor.

Redditor Redlodger0426 shared this in a GTA 6 subreddit yesterday:

There was a rumor a few years ago that Don Johnson was doing voice work for a video game.

People speculated at the time that black ops Cold War was getting a Miami Vice crossover because of the 80s setting and there being a Miami map.

That never happened, maybe it was for gta vi

Mister_Frowdo started a new thread in the /GTA6 subreddit, but we couldn’t verify their other claims about this rumor.

As Mister_Frowdo pointed out, Johnson’s song Heartbeat is in GTA V. And older fans will remember that GTA Vice City was inspired by Johnson’s old show with Philip Michael Thomas, Miami Vice. Thomas himself was in GTA Vice City.

But these trivia notes are tangential at best. Johnson has stayed busy as an actor in movies and TV, including Ruby Ridge and WB’s Watchmen.

It’s not impossible for Johnson to have taken a dip into video games, but it is odd that he hasn’t jumped back sicne.