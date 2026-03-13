This Is How GTA V’s Official Trailer Got Its Theme Song, Sleepwalking

12 years ago, Rockstar released the official trailer for GTA V. Lasting only a minute long, it ushered in Rockstar fans to a game that would last them for over a decade.

One of the most memorable parts of the trailer was the song, a synth-pop shoegaze single called Sleepwalking. The song seemed to reflect the modern angst of GTA V’s characters themselves, but did you ever wonder how Rockstar found this single?

Kamtin Mohager, the lead singer of Chain Gang of 1974, wrote Sleepwalking. In a new tweet, he shared a nice little story of how he was approached by Rockstar to license the song, and eventually end up taking a nice little role in its history.

In Mohager’s words:

I’ve learned to accept the fact that I’m most familiar to many for that song, and I’ve grown to love the song for what it is.