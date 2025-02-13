Ubisoft Plans To Focus On Open World & Live Service Games

Ubisoft hasn’t been doing the greatest lately with their video game releases. One of their major titles coming out that will hopefully turn things around is Assassin’s Creed Shadows. However, some investors are more keen on knowing what the company plans for after the next Assassin’s Creed game. According to the CEO, there are already plenty of plans to focus on two areas going forward.

The CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, recently answered a few questions during a financial results call. Thanks to the folks over at VGC, we’re finding out that one of the CEO’s questions was about future projects, in which we learned about two major key areas Ubisoft is targeting.

It looks like the focus is on bringing out more open-world action-adventure games. Likewise, Ubisoft wants to bring out more live service titles going forward, similar to what we’ve seen with Rainbow Six Siege and The Crew Motorfest. That’s at least what the plans are for the next few years. But, of course, that could change as we see how the next few games from Ubisoft hold up in the marketplace.

We have been investing significantly for a big pipeline of products for the coming years along our two verticals, [these] being open-world action adventure as well as ‘Game as a Service’-native experiences. And that’s what we want to deliver year after year. – Yves Guillemot We’ve announced that Anno 117: Pax Romana will also come next year, as well as The Division: Resurgence on mobile. All this is coming along well. We haven’t provided more color for FY 2026 but we’ll have more to share by the time of May, and as I’ve just said, we have a strong platform for the future years across these two verticals. – Yves Guillemot

Unfortunately, Ubisoft wasn’t ready to reveal what it was working on, but they do have a few ideas currently in the works. However, we don’t know what all those are, and it’s going to stay that way until May. That’s when the CEO noted that Ubisoft will be sharing a little more about their plans going into 2026.

Again, the current focus is to deliver Assassin’s Creed Shadows into the marketplace. That is their next major game and a title that Ubisoft is likely banking on as a winner among players and critics. We don’t have much wait before that installment lands in the marketplace. Currently, Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on March 20, 2025. When the game is released, you’ll find it available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.