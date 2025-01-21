Super Mario Kart Soundtrack Arrives On Nintendo Music

Timing is a funny thing in the video game space. Just when you think you know what might get announced or dropped next, a developer or publisher surprises everyone and makes them remember that you don’t know everything, even when you really want to believe you do. Last Thursday, the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed in full by the beloved console maker, and in that reveal video, a single game was shown for the new system. Now, that franchise has made headlines again because of Nintendo Music, as the soundtrack for Super Mario Kart has been added to the app.

As you can see from Insider Stealth below, the entire soundtrack for the game has been added, which is 37 tracks in total! There have been plenty of SNES games added to Nintendo Music in recent weeks, and this adds to that trend in a fun way. Plus, again, the timing is perfect, given the Switch 2 announcement.

Nintendo added Super Mario Kart to Nintendo Music.



37 tracks in total.



This is where it all began! pic.twitter.com/X3hkcsUzXv — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 21, 2025

Focusing on the game itself for a bit, it’s fascinating to see just how far the franchise has come from its SNES roots. The title was one of the first true Mario spinoff games, and that helped launch the Nintendo brand to even further heights due to its success. Without this game, we likely wouldn’t have gotten a certain RPG spinoff, the party games that have done incredibly well for Nintendo, and so on.

Even when you look at the gameplay, courses, and who you could play as, the series has come an incredibly long way. While the SNES title doesn’t “look bad” overall, you can tell that the 16-bit graphics are pushing things as far as they can, which isn’t too far in context. Furthermore, the character animations are basic, and the modes you can play are simplistic due to the time period in which it was built.

You see just how grand the series has become when you get to modern ages, including a certain “Deluxe” version of a Wii U title. The most recent entry was the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, and that’s why so many people are hyped for the new game on the Switch 2.

So far, we know that it will feature a boost in graphics, potentially bigger courses to drive on, modified looks for characters like Mario, Bowser, and DK, new items to enjoy, and the ability to do races for up to 24 players!

If this is a launch title for the Switch 2, it’ll be a worthy one, more than likely.