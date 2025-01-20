The Marvel Rivals Tie-In Comic Is Getting A Physical Release This April

To those who have been playing Marvel Rivals since its launch late last year, the community has not only been growing in large numbers but it’s been one that desires even more from the brand whenever possible. To that end, Marvel Comics decided to make an official tie-in comic that highlights certain lore within the game and showcases certain relationships, power levels, and more. The problem was that Marvel put this under their “Infinity Comics” brand, which is a digital comic-only platform that you can get via certain sites. Thus, many people who have been enjoying the game haven’t been enjoying the comic. However, that will change soon.

As noted on their blog, the six-part mini-series will be printed as a special one-shot by Marvel Comics this April for fans to get. Here’s the breakdown of what the comic is about:

“The saga depicts an epic battle between two squads of members pulled from the original roster of playable characters including iconic heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine along with breakout stars like Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark! Combining the breakneck action of the game with classic Marvel Comics storytelling, it’s a must-have for fans who wish to dive deeper into the thrilling world of Marvel Rivals!

Set in Tokyo 2099, the time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world’s heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other?”

It’s a good thing that Marvel Comics is going to print this because it’s another way for them to make some solid money off of the Marvel Rivals brand. The team shooter has been doing insanely well since launch, and with its first season, fans are going nuts over the Fantastic Four content and the other content that is seemingly coming for it.

The smart thing is to do as much with this property as possible so that it can continue to be a true moneymaker while also being one of the true “bright spots” of the video game space in early 2025. Right now, the sky is truly the limit with this game.