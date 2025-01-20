Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Sets Record Before Getting Digital Release

It’s always curious to see just how well a video game property will do at the box office, and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 was no different. However, one key change with this movie compared to the other two in its trilogy was not about its success but how many would receive the “more mature storyline” that the film proudly boasted. Sure enough, the movie raced to the No.1 spot in the US multiple times over and then proceeded to keep getting new accolades with each week that passed. Fast forward to now. It’s been a month since the film was released, and it has some new things to share with fans.

First, the really good news. Due to the most recent box office results, the film has reached over $420 million worldwide. That’s important for a very basic reason: that makes it the highest-grossing film in the trilogy!

Sonic Movie 3 hit over $420 million at the worldwide box office and is now the highest grossing film in the Sonic Movie franchise! pic.twitter.com/WMANZI8pQd — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 19, 2025

That’s pretty cool and something that both SEGA and Paramount will undoubtedly appreciate hearing, especially since the movie had some Disney-sized competition at the box office and actually opened lower than the 2nd film in the trilogy. Regardless of that, it’s the best of the lot financially, which makes the decision to greenlight a fourth film before the third even dropped a smart idea. Let’s hope they don’t get too cocky on that front, though.

The other piece of news is that, as noted by the official Twitter handle, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will drop on digital platforms tomorrow for people to get:

The showdown of the year is just one day away. #SonicMovie3 is on Digital TOMORROW. https://t.co/HqOaJUhQ6U pic.twitter.com/uBZtChI6AQ — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) January 20, 2025

To be clear, they’re not talking about streaming services like Paramount+ or anything of that nature, but the digital services on certain TVs where you can buy and rent videos. There were rumors about the film getting a quick digital release, but given the box office success the film was having, many wondered if that would indeed hold true.

The problem here isn’t that it’s happening, but it’s more of a question of how this may affect future box office numbers, and indeed, how long the film will stay in theaters now. At best, it might only be there for another week or two, it just depends on certain results on both fronts.

Regardless, Sonic and his pals will be speeding away toward their next adventure, which will feature two big additions to the cast via Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. How will everything come together in that film? Will it be an even bigger hit than the third movie? We’ll find out in 2027!