The Fight To Save The Skyrim Werewolf

Image source: Bethesda

Skyrim is loved the world over, a fantasy RPG that just keeps on giving. Even just in the stories we hear about people’s experiences with the game and sometimes the experiences people had making the game. Dennis Mejillones a former Bethesda senior animator opened up on the challenges of saving the Skyrim Werewolf.

As shared by the folks over at GamesRadar. Dennis Mejillones a former senior animator for Bethesda gave an interview to Kiwi Talkz a gaming-centred YouTube channel. Upon discussing former projects and a friendly rivalry with Jonah Lobe, Dennis reminisced about his time at Bethesda. He also went into detail about his fight to save the Werewolves of Skyrim.

“[The Werewolf] was basically like a Kajit, you know where you just had the head of a dog on a person, on a human body, with human hands and everything. It was just like… this is terrible.” ~ Dennis Mejillones

Dennis went on to explain how the Werewolf was in danger of being cut from the game. No one was happy with the Werewolf. But Dennis and a fellow animator Jeremy Bryant saw the potential for Werewolves to give players a unique experience. The pair worked day and night to craft a “power trip” for players to go on. When the opportunity finally presented itself they showcased it to Todd Howard in the form of a playable demo. Todd on playing the demo thoroughly enjoyed the experience of being a werewolf and insisted on it making it into the final version of the game.

It is safe to say that the game was better for the inclusion of the Werewolf. It is a credit to Dennis Mejillones and Jeremy Bryant for sacrificing their time in order to improve the game and preserve a character they felt was worthwhile to Skyrim. This story highlights the lengths that developers often go to in order to give gamers a better experience. It might even go unnoticed by gamers. But gamers appreciate the games all the more for the passion they showcase.