The 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Controller Is On Sale

8BitDo is a noted controller and peripheral manufacturer. The company is famous for producing devices that achieve a great blend of utility, form, and affordability. It recently released a telescopic controller for Android phones, and it is now on sale.

As spotted by the folks over at The Verge. The 8BitDo’s Ultimate Gaming Controller is on sale for $10 less than its regular retail price. While that may not sound like a huge saving the device is already significantly cheaper than its competition.

Unlike the competition, the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller makes use of Bluetooth over a wired connection. While some gamers might be concerned about input lag, 8BitDo has done its due diligence where wireless connections are concerned. However, that means that the 8BitDo controller makes use of a 300 mAH internal battery which adds to the weight and means you’ll have to remember to charge it. It’ll do 13 hours of gameplay after just an hour and a half of charging. It weighs in at 236g.

For the time being the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller doesn’t support iOS but that may change in due course. Android users will need Android 9 or newer to make use of it.

The controller has a lot of the latest features like Hall Effect triggers and Hall Effect joysticks. Tactile rear buttons, a turbo mode and software support. If you’d like to find out more, check out our piece on the 8BitDo Ultimate Gaming Controller here. If you’ve decided it’s the controller for you, you can snag one here.