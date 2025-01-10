Gameranx

Mario Kart 9 Will Be A Switch 2 Launch Title Says Insider

A heavy hitter right out of the gate!

There is no shortage of rumors and speculation about the gaming industry online. But still, some comments made by individuals take up a little more interest with followers. One of those recently suggested that Nintendo is bringing out the Mario Kart 9 installment with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console.

A lot of players enjoyed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the previous installments of this beloved racing franchise. So we wouldn’t be surprised to see Nintendo bring out quite a few heavy-hitting titles right out of the gate to help move the new console like a new installment to the Mario Kart franchise. While we’re still waiting for Nintendo to unveil the next console they have been working on, Gamerant recently reported on a comment made by Average Lucia Fanatic.

This is an industry insider with a track record. Still, you’ll want to label this as a rumor for now. The industry insider noted that we should hear something from the folks at Nintendo on January 17, 2025. That should also come with a launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2. If the report is true, Nintendo will bring this console into the marketplace on March 3, 2025.

They also said Mario Kart 9, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the next 3D Mario game will be unveiled as launch titles. Mario Kart fans will certainly be interested in this installment because it would mark the next mainline installment to the franchise after Mario Kart 8 initially launched for the Nintendo Wii U. If you don’t recall, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was essentially the same game with some revamps and additional DLC.

Still, we will have to wait until Nintendo finally unveils the upcoming console and what games will be readily available when the system launches. Hopefully we’re not waiting too much longer this month for the next upcoming Nintendo Direct date.

