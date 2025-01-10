Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

CD Projekt Red Still Has 100 Devs Who Worked On The Witcher 3

by

There are quite a few veterans left working at the studio.

There is a ton of hype built up for The Witcher 4. Fans were given a small sneak peek of the game last year during The Game Awards. It certainly produced quite a bit of hype. Likewise, a few members of CD Projekt Red went through a press tour highlighting some fun little bits of information on what players can expect. That included everything from confirmation of Geralt making a return to stepping into the role of Ciri. However, don’t be too concerned about some veterans stepping away from this franchise. After the hit that was The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red still has about a hundred developers in the group.

News came out through CD Projekt Red, co-CEO Michał Nowakowski. Taking to X, Michał Nowakowski alerted followers that The Witcher 3 is soon turning ten years old this May. That’s quite a milestone and a hit to all of us who realize that it’s been a decade since we poured countless hours into this beloved RPG. However, it’s noted that around a hundred developers are still working with the studio today since their time with The Witcher 3. That doesn’t mean they are all attached to The Witcher 4. Still, it’s reassuring that these developers are sticking around to help deliver new thrilling games under the CD Projekt Red banner.

Hopefully, that means The Witcher 4 is going to have plenty of guidance from these veterans to ensure this next installment is just as good or, if not better, than its predecessor. Of course, we’re probably a good ways off still before we get our hands on this game to see how it holds up to the iconic Witcher 3 installment.

This wasn’t the only piece of news from CD Projekt Red this week. It was also revealed that several new developers were working on The Witcher 4. New developers were tasked with creating a quest for The Witcher 3, which eventually was released to the public and ultimately helped the developers prepare for the upcoming game.

Recent Videos

AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE

AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025
10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025

10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025
20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious

20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious
10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED

10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024
30 BEST PS5 Games of 2024

30 BEST PS5 Games of 2024
GTA 4 IS BACK, SWITCH 2 UPSCALING GRAPHICS? & MORE

GTA 4 IS BACK, SWITCH 2 UPSCALING GRAPHICS? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2024

10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2024
Category: Tag: , ,