CD Projekt Red Still Has 100 Devs Who Worked On The Witcher 3

There is a ton of hype built up for The Witcher 4. Fans were given a small sneak peek of the game last year during The Game Awards. It certainly produced quite a bit of hype. Likewise, a few members of CD Projekt Red went through a press tour highlighting some fun little bits of information on what players can expect. That included everything from confirmation of Geralt making a return to stepping into the role of Ciri. However, don’t be too concerned about some veterans stepping away from this franchise. After the hit that was The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red still has about a hundred developers in the group.

The Witcher 3 turns 10 this May. Around 100 of its developers are working with us to this day on our new projects, including The Witcher IV. Some are actually veterans from The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 1, including my esteemed co-CEO, @AdamBadowski , who has been with the… https://t.co/9Sry1S6yh2 — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) January 9, 2025

News came out through CD Projekt Red, co-CEO Michał Nowakowski. Taking to X, Michał Nowakowski alerted followers that The Witcher 3 is soon turning ten years old this May. That’s quite a milestone and a hit to all of us who realize that it’s been a decade since we poured countless hours into this beloved RPG. However, it’s noted that around a hundred developers are still working with the studio today since their time with The Witcher 3. That doesn’t mean they are all attached to The Witcher 4. Still, it’s reassuring that these developers are sticking around to help deliver new thrilling games under the CD Projekt Red banner.

Hopefully, that means The Witcher 4 is going to have plenty of guidance from these veterans to ensure this next installment is just as good or, if not better, than its predecessor. Of course, we’re probably a good ways off still before we get our hands on this game to see how it holds up to the iconic Witcher 3 installment.

This wasn’t the only piece of news from CD Projekt Red this week. It was also revealed that several new developers were working on The Witcher 4. New developers were tasked with creating a quest for The Witcher 3, which eventually was released to the public and ultimately helped the developers prepare for the upcoming game.