Speculation About CDPR’s New Multiplayer Witcher Is Running Rampant

The Witcher series has seen a huge surge in popularity since The Game Awards 2024 where a new trailer was shared of The Witcher 4. However, that is not the only Witcher game currently in production. A spin-off Witcher title was announced in 2022 and it seems that the game may include some multiplayer elements.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. The Witcher series has seen a resurgence in popularity since the release of the trailer at TGA 2024. Alongside The Witcher 4, another project is in production – Project Sirius. This project was marketed as a spin-off with some multiplayer elements.

It’s worth mentioning that Project Sirius is not being produced by CD Projekt Red but rather by another development team under the banner of CDPR. The Molasses Flood is based in Boston and has created gems like Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood.

Recently there have been rumblings that the game will likely take the form of a live-service game. Now, The Molasses Flood has posted job listings for a 3D character artist. It has folks speculating that the game might allow them to create their own Witcher. That could mean that the game would see a band of Witchers take on various beasties or allow teams to complete missions.

There’s a great deal of excitement at the thought of being able to create one’s own Witcher. But it is all speculation at this point so bear that in mind. If this is the first you’re hearing of Project Sirius then click here to find out more.