PlayStation Plus Unveils December Games Catalog

It’s the middle of the month and with it comes a heap of new games just as a few are about to leave.

PlayStation games that are available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier subscribers have been shared and are now ready to be downloaded. Some of these titles are available for both the PS4 and PS5 but not all.

As shared over on VGC, Sony’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles which differ from the Essential plan are available for download. These titles include the likes of Sonic Frontiers, WRC Generations and F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Sonic Frontiers – PS4 and PS5

Forspoken – Only on PS5

Rabbis Party of Legends – PS4 and PS5

WRC Generations – PS4 and PS5

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – PS4 and PS5

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – PS4 and PS5

Coffee Talk – PS4 and PS5

Coffee Talk 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – PS4 and PS5

A Space for the Unbound – PS4 and PS5

Phogs – Only on PS4

Biped – PS4 and PS5

PlayStation Plus Classics

Sly 2: Band of Thieves

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Included in the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra tiers are the Essential games which are free to download and keep so long as you have an active subscription. There are also some VR2 titles that are available as part of this tier, you can check out PlayStation’s YouTube update below.

Twenty-Five games are leaving the service in the coming weeks so it’s best to make sure that you haven’t missed anything.

If you’d like to check out the other games that PlayStation has recently made available for PlayStation Plus subscribers then click here. Many of those games were shared as part of the PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary celebrations, if you’d like to find out more about those celebrations click here.