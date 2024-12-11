Black Myth Wukong’s Latest Patch Adds Boss Rush And Other Extras, But You’ll Need To Prepare Your PC For It

Hopefully Game Science will get all the game’s issues addressed when it finally comes to Xbox.

Four months in, Game Science’s Black Myth Wukong stands as one of the fastest-selling video games of all time, it has multiple nominations at The Game Awards, and an expansion and Xbox Series X|S port are on the way.

However, a sore spot for the game has been the technical issues that it faced at launch. For this reason, Game Science has been diligent in putting forward updates to fix bugs, but the newest one is going to come with some great new modes and features as well.

As explained in the official site, patch 1.0.12.16581, which may already be available in all regions, will temporarily take up more storage space in your PC than it needs. Game Science also explained that the patch may also break any mods you are running, so you may very well choose to pass on the update for now.

But if you go through with this update, there’s a lot to look forward to. The game introduces two challenge modes, Return of Rivals and Gauntlet of Legends. Return of Rivals is simply boss rush. Gauntlet of Legends will let you fight a wider variety of enemies in succession, with options to modify the difficulty, and offering different rewards.

It doesn’t look like you will have to finish the game to access these modes, as Game Science explains if you haven’t beaten a certain boss or enemy, they simply won’t appear in these challenge modes.

Game Science also introduces something they call the Journeyer’s Chart, which simply sounds like access to maps for the whole game. You will be able to mark these maps too, but Game Science did not say that you can use the maps to jump to any part of the game, at least not here. Black Myth Wukong already has a waypoint system based around Keeper’s Shrines, so just being able to see them on a map will be a lot.

There will also be a music player mode, new armor for Chinese New Year, and tons of bug fixes. No word here if the armor pieces will be available before the next lunar year does arrive this January 29, 2025.

But then these small issues where Game Science seemingly fails to complete their communications, or some may speculate, deliberately withhold information where they aren’t sure, has become normalized by now.

Game Science has had the kind of success where the fans will make excuses and explanations they wouldn’t do for other developers and games. So if we point out here that this patch isn’t ready for PlayStation 5 yet, their fans will be fine with it, since that’s what happened with their other patches too.

In any case, each improvement and new addition must be seen as something Game Science is also preparing for when they eventually bring the game to the Xbox Series X|S. We expect that that version of the game will also get their patches after the PC version, but surely they know that Xbox Series X|S gamers are unhappy about the delay on their system.

We’re sure they know this and that they need to go above and beyond for Xbox fans since they have been talking to Phil Spencer himself about this. But we’ll see what Game Science has to say in the future about that port.