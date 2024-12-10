Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Gets New Obelisk Update and Trailer

There have been many surprise hits in 2024 that have made gamers very happy with the quality of play they got to enjoy. One of those titles was Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, the long-awaited sequel to the Xbox 360 classic, which delivered the epic action and fun that the universe is known for. Oh, and yes, there was plenty of lore to be enjoyed, too, as this universe doesn’t shirk on that, either. Regardless, the game hit two million sales in no time flat, and it’s been growing in love and praise ever since, which will likely be added upon thanks to the new update.

As the trailer below reveals, the free “Obelisk” update is now available for players via the 5.0 content. The trailer highlights how a set of Ultramarines are sent to take down an obelisk that is causing the Imperium some serious problems. Your goal is to shut down the shield that is protecting the obelisk while waiting for Commander Titus to help provide some support. Given some of the enemies that we see in this trailer, including a gigantic dragon with an equally massive blade at its disposal, you’re going to need all the help you can get.

That’s not the only new enemy that you’ll fight in the update, as the Tzaangor Enlightened will be a big thorn in your size via its unique movements and skills. If you’re looking for some more cosmetics to outfit your Ultramarines in, the update has you covered with the “Dark Angels Chapter Pack. It might not be easy being green, but you’ll pull it off fine as you bathe your suits in the blood of your enemies. The Bulwark Class also gets a pretty sweet-looking “Champion Skin,” and there are plenty of other skins for both your marines and your weapons for you to dive into.

If you need even more information on the 5.0 update and all that is within it, you need only go to the Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Steam Page, which not only outlines the story content and special skins but gives insights from the Game Director about some of the fixes the team implemented, such as the melee fixes, changes to the firearms, and more.

The team has been working hard on updating everything so that it fits within the parameters needed to make things fun and keep them fun. So, if you need a reason to serve the Imperium once again, now is your chance.