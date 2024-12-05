Gameranx

A Squid Game Controller Has Been Announced

It’s not going to be cheap!

Xbox and SCUF have just announced a new custom controller celebrating the smash hit series Squid Game and its highly anticipated sequel Squid Game 2.

As shared by CharlieIntel on Twitter, Xbox and SCUF have posted a glimpse of their new controller. Resplendent in the Hot Pink of the soldier’s jumpsuits from the series. Yes, that’s right it’s pink not red. One of the tracks from the first series is called “Pink Soldiers”.

The controller is available for preorder on BestBuy, but brace yourself… it’s not cheap. Coming in at a whopping $239 batteries not included. If you’re unfazed by the price and love the colour and theme then this is definitely for you. The perforations aimed at mimicking the mask are only printed on, which feels like a bit of a missed opportunity. 

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Netflix hit show. Squid Game is a South Korean thriller that sees a cast of desperate people enter a dangerous competition to win money that would change their lives. However, all is not as it seems, the contest is quite literally a matter of life and death. Now the scariest game has a controller designed after it.

That’s what this is, an Xbox Pro controller. Featuring all of the things you’d expect to find in a controller with the added benefit of a snazzy colour. One could argue that the same effect could have been accomplished with a skin, for a fraction of the price. If you are a die-hard fan, then this may be just the controller for you. 

If you’d like to preorder a controller for yourself, they can be found here. For those of you who are curious about the new Squid Game crossover with Call of Duty then click here.

