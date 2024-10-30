Nintendo Debunks Rumors Suggesting Mass Layoffs Were Underway

There’s never any shortages when it comes to rumors, leaks and speculation about the video game industry. One that picked up steam online recently suggested that the subsidiary from Nintendo was going to see a mass set of layoffs. That isn’t the case according to Nintendo.

If you recall, the rumors from yesterday, it was said that Mario Club Co., Ltd was going to see 150 of its 400 employees laid off. That sparked quite a few alarms online and while it spread quite a bit online, Nintendo is putting a stop to this report. Offering a statement to Eurogamer, the company stated that these were just false rumors and there is no plans of any layoffs being held for the studio.

That’s good news for those working at Mario Club Co., Ltd. Of course, that can’t be said for everyone. We certainly seen an influx of layoffs happen in the gaming industry lately. Partly this is due to the pandemic after the boom which lead more consumers to purchase consoles and games while being stuck inside through quaratines. In fact, it was recently reported that this was something Bandai Namco was enduring.

Meanwhile, Nintendo fans are waiting to see when the company will finally pull back the veil of the next console reveal. The successor for the Nintendo Switch has been elusive, but more reports suggest that we could be getting a reveal sooner rather than later. If you didn’t already catch news from yesterday, it was reported that a Nintendo manufacture partner has alerted investors that a new platform is launching within the next few quarters.

While Nintendo has yet to unveil a new console, they did recently reveal Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. This upcoming installment to the cult-classic RPG is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch for early next year.