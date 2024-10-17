Remedy Entertainment’s First Multiplayer Title Unveiled As FBC Firebreak

Fans of the Control franchise are getting their next big release into the marketplace in the form of a multiplayer game. If you don’t recall, Remedy Entertainment unveiled that they were working on a multiplayer title. What makes that significant is that this is their first time working on a multiplayer video game, so naturally, we’re interested to see how it does. That game was formally known only as Condor. During the Xbox Partner Showcase, it was unveiled that the game is officially called FBC Firebreak.

FBC Firebreak is a spin-off from Control that puts players in the role of agents within the Federal Bureau of Control. Here, you’ll work as a three-player squad to deal with the parenteral activity that invades the headquarters. Of course, since this is the first time we’re seeing the game, the details are still a little light.

Through the Xbox Wire, we got insight into how developers were forced to think a little differently when building a multiplayer project. Everything from how they built levels to gameplay design had to be considered, as they were not making another single-player experience.

Every game you make is a challenge and requires a bit of recalibration. With FBC: Firebreak, obviously as an online co-op shooter, it requires a very different way of thinking on many fronts. The way we build the levels, approach the gameplay, how we recalibrate the tech and backend so we can quickly react to potential issues once the game is live, matchmaking, cadence of patching, community management, etc. There’s a lot to figure out, it’s definitely challenging. – Communications Director Thomas Puha

Furthermore, it’s noted that FBC Firebreak is an easy pick-up-and-play experience. That should be refreshing, as it looks like the developers are not keen on having players go through a bunch of tutorials and guides to get the hang of things.

FBC: Firebreak should be easy to get into and quickly understandable, not feel like a second job or that you have to spend an hour setting up your loadouts etc. before you get into a session. This is not that game. It’s a pick-up-and-play experience [about] having fun with your friends when you have the time. That’s not to say that FBC: Firebreak doesn’t have deep player progression and things to unlock, it does, but this isn’t about logging in every day for some loot or fear of missing out on materials. – Communications Director Thomas Puha

Of course, seeing how this game does when it finally launches will be interesting. Remedy Entertainment is known for story-driven single-player experiences, so we imagine this game might have taken them a bit out of their comfort zone. At any rate, we know that FBC Firebreak is slated to launch in 2025. In the meantime, you can view the debut announcement trailer in the video embedded below.