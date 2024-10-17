Dead Space Creator Is Ready To Bring Out Another Game

Dead Space fans rejoice; it looks like one of the key elements that made this franchise such an icon is ready to return. Glen Schofield is the man behind Dead Space, and while the franchise is more or less dormant, Glen is ready to wake Isaac back up and deliver another game. Of course, the ball right now is in EA’s court, so we’ll have to see if they are willing to wheel and deal with this franchise.

Dead Space has had a few installments. The mainline installments left off after Dead Space 3, but we did get a remake of the original installment. Motive Studio brought out a Dead Space remake in 2023, and while it was generally well-received, it doesn’t look like that was going to prompt EA to continue with remakes. However, Glen wants to generate more interest in the franchise and his return to the IP.

First, thank you so much for the kind words regarding Dead Space. Looking back, EA gave me the support & opportunity to bring it to life. It would be cool to do a new one

-Thanks again! — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) October 16, 2024

Taking to X, Glen alerted followers that they were grateful for EA’s giving him the opportunity and support for Dead Space. Now, he’s interested in doing another one. But we’ll have to wait and see if EA would be keen on bringing it back out. After all, Glen’s latest project, The Callisto Protocol, was a spiritual successor to Dead Space but failed to capture too much interest from fans.

Bro a new Dead Space would be INSANE 🙏🏻 — Jason Richardson (@jasonGRIN) October 17, 2024

Glen stepped down from Striking Distance Studios due to not meeting some of the expectations. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what venture the iconic developer pursues next, along with their next project. Still, it does look like there are more than a few fans who like the idea of Glen going back to the Dead Space IP. Perhaps EA will take notice of the community’s interest and bring back this IP once again to the marketplace.