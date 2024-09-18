Concord Boasts One Lone Player Following Shutdown

Concord was only around for two weeks, but one player doesn’t seem prepared to give up the ghost. A single person still seems to be playing the 5v5 hero shooter on Steam, despite the game no longer being available, as its servers have been completely shut down.

According to SteamDB, one lonely player still seems to be logged into the doomed title, which only managed to peak at 697 concurrent players at launch, leading to new levels of mockery online. It’s unclear if this lone gamer is a dev at Firewalk Studios, or if it is someone who has managed to log in to protest the game’s demise.

Prior to the game’s shutdown just two weeks after launch, a total of 69 players managed to get Concord‘s Platinum trophy. As it’s unclear whether the game will ever be re-released, that number may be forever etched in the gaming history books. If the title does return, most fans believe that it will integrate a free-to-play model.

While the game’s initial reveal trailer was met with positive feedback for its impressive visuals and setting, interest quickly waned as fans realized that the title would be a hero shooter. Many believe that the gaming landscape is oversaturated with these titles, and Sony simply dropped into the game a little too late.

“While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended,” Firewalk Studios’ Ryan Ellis wrote in the game’s final update. “At this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

Although Concord is no more, it will still be making an appearance in the upcoming Amazon anthology series Secret Level. The show will debut worldwide on December 10, 2024.

Concord was released on August 23, 2024. Due to poor sales and low player counts, the title was delisted on September 6. All players are continuing to receive refunds.