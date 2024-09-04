Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition Has One Last Update Available

Developers on the project have decided there is nothing left for them to do.

We’re all counting down the days for the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. We know it’s coming our way next month, and while fans are eager for it, those who have been cherishing their time with the original release had a fan project to keep them satisfied. Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition has been something fans have been able to take advantage of on the PC platform for a good while now. However, thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we’re discovering that the team working on the project has decided to wrap up production.

Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is a package of updates made for the PC version of Silent Hill 2. It’s often used by streamers and content creators alongside players who just want to enjoy the game. With this Enhanced Edition, players get higher-definition game resolutions, upscaling, restoration of audio quality, improved support for controller and mouse, and widescreen support. This is just a small look at the various updates a team of fans was able to put together.

The latest update, Update #10, has been planned for over two years to be the last. The team decided to confirm this online after fears that this passion project was being dropped with Bloober Team’s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. But that’s not the case, as this is just the last of everything the team wanted to address with the PC version of the game.

We also have some important, follow-up information to share about our final update. Please read the infographic below for more details. 🧐👇 pic.twitter.com/3pzG8JxNfs — Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition (@WhereAllBegins) August 30, 2024

Of course, the team is still monitoring the game with this latest update. It’s noted that if there are any major bugs that result from this update, the team will go back to address them. However, it looks like there won’t be anything new of significance for the project going forward. Fortunately, the team is satisfied with the game update, so that should keep players entertained until the upcoming remake.

Meanwhile, there was a new announcement regarding Silent Hill 2’s remake. Bloober Team confirmed today that players can remove the UI if they feel it’s distracting or want a more immersive experience. Likewise, a new 90s-style filter is available to make the game feel a little more retro.