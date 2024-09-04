1950s Action Game Deliver At All Costs Announced by Konami

Get some wacky cargo to its destination, or else.

Developer Far Out Games and publisher Konami have revealed an action game set in 1959 titled Deliver At All Costs. Players will act as Winston Green, a down-on-his-luck courier with a temper who must deliver unconventional cargo. The game does not yet have a release date, but it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Check out the reveal trailer for Deliver At All Costs below:

The game will feature fully destructible environments in a dynamic semi-open world, and players will explore both in unique vehicles and on foot.

“Amidst the chaos and destruction, embark on a story of mystery and intrigue divided into three acts, with a cast of distinct and memorable characters,” the game’s synopsis reads (via Gematsu). “Witness Winston’s journey as he spirals downward into the depths of insanity.”

Additionally, the game seems to have a fully-themed world, aiming to immerse players in the 1950s.

“Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the 1950s with aesthetics and evocative music paying homage to the classic era,” the game’s description teases. “Featuring 1950s design elements, an original soundtrack, radio ads, English voice acting, and a user interface fitting of the times—all capturing the essence of what made the 1950s iconic!”

Initial screenshots give serious Disco Elysium vibes, and fans of chaos and destruction will want to keep an eye out for this curious entry into Konami’s library of games.

Deliver At All Costs will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. A release date has not yet been announced.