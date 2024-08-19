Pokemon TCG Pocket Coming to Smartphones in October

Cut down on cardboard and keep your favorite cards in the cloud instead.

The long-awaited mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket finally has a release date. Fans can look forward to collecting ’em all when the title goes live worldwide via the iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android on October 30. Interested players can preregister now.

Along with playing the card game itself, players can also trade with other users. Fans can snag two packs of Pokemon cards for free each day, with the mechanic shown off in the trailer below.

Some cards in the game are “Immersive,” meaning that players will be able to explore digital art in a 3D space.

“In Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects unique to this digital adaptation of the Pokemon TCG,” the official description for the game reads. “Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations as well as new cards only found in the app.”

The Pokemon franchise isn’t fading into obscurity anytime soon, with a new Pokemon Legends game announced for 2025. Pokemon Legends: Z-A will serve as a sequel to the 2022 game Pokemon Legends Arceus, which has sold over 15 million copies to date. The upcoming title will take place in Lumiose City in the Kalos region, first seen in Pokemon X and Y back in 2013.

Along with the exciting news about Pokemon TCG Pocket, it has been confirmed that the Dynamax/Gigantamax mechanic will be coming to the next season of Pokemon GO.