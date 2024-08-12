Terminator: Survivors Has Been Delayed Into 2025

If you were looking forward to diving into Terminator: Survivors this October, you’re out of luck. The development team at Nacon needs a little more time to ensure this game meets expectations. As a result, we won’t see this upcoming survival experience until sometime in 2025. But that should ultimately mean the game will be in a far better state than what the developers currently have at the moment.

Taking to the X social media platform, the Terminator: Survivors’ team alerted followers that they were looking to ensure that the game delivered met players’ expectations. This new time allotted for development should allow the studio to deliver the game fans will want to play. But this means we will be expecting the new release sometime in 2025. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a defined release date beyond the 2025 calendar window.

Dear Survivors, we have an important update about Terminator: Survivors. pic.twitter.com/LkVJyEHriX — Terminator: Survivors (@SurviveTheT800) August 12, 2024

Initially, fans expected the game to launch on October 24, 2024. So that means you might have to look for something else to tie you over in October if this was the big game on your radar. Of course, those unfamiliar with the game might have a new title to add to your wishlist as we head into the upcoming year.

Players in Terminator: Survivors are playing one of the few remnants of humanity. Judgment Day has happened, and Skynet’s machines are actively roaming the world. It’s their goal to eliminate any scraps of humanity. You’ll need to carefully scavenge for resources as you battle against these cold steel-built machines and other rival human factions. Fortunately, you won’t have to do it alone as this will feature online cooperative multiplayer.

Again, we’ll have to wait for the game to receive a new release date. But while we wait for that launch date to be formally announced, you can view a trailer for the upcoming title in the video below.