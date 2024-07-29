Official Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Appears Online

Over eight minutes of Astro Bot gameplay footage has appeared online, captured during the current ChinaJoy event in Shanghai. The demo seen in the video appeared during this year’s Summer Game Fest, though it was only available to members of the press.

Check out the footage from Astro Bot below, captured by A9VG:

Astro Bot is the follow-up to Astro’s Playroom, which was included for free with every PlayStation 5 console and showed off the many features of the console’s DualSense controller. The adorable game has also seen heaps of praise for its environments and music.

“Unlike Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot is a standalone, full-sized adventure that offers over four times more worlds, 300 bots to rescue, and dozens of new powers and features to discover,” the game’s official website reads.

The developers have confirmed that no microtransactions will be implemented.

“Board Astro’s trusty Dual Speeder and get ready for an amazing adventure through spectacular worlds that are full of fun, secrets and surprises,” the game’s description says. “The PS5 mothership has been wrecked by Astro’s alien rival, leaving his crew scattered across multiple galaxies. Can you help Astro rescue his stranded bot buddies and rebuild the mothership?”

Astro Bot is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 on September 6. Preordering the Physical Standard Edition will net you a physical copy of the game and a physical poster. The Digital Standard Edition will include a digital copy of the game, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will also reward players with early unlocks for the following content: