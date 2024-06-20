Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Will Be Difficult

FromSoftware has made a name for itself over the last decade or so by being a developer who has thrived in the space of making video games that are both incredibly detailed, offer variety in how to play via the main character, and how difficult it is to beat their titles. They truly created a genre all their own that can be personified by the words “git gud.” They don’t hide it, either; they know that they are masochists in making challenging gameplay, and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will not disappoint on that front if its director is anything to go by.

As you can imagine, the expansion is getting plenty of hype right now. The DLC has been promised for basically two years, and it wasn’t until recently that we got meaningful trailers and insights into what it’s going to be. To that end, director Hidetaka Miyazaki discussed things with CNET, noted that not only would the DLC be difficult, it would “push the envelope” with its difficulty.

That’s likely worrying for some of you, given how hard the main game was to beat on its own. So now imagine things being “cranked up” for the DLC. The director also confirmed that the expansion’s bosses are the main threat you’ll be dealing with, and, naturally, they’ll be hard to be. However, one of those bosses is optional and apparently “especially difficult” to beat:

“Of course, some bosses are a necessary part of the story development and arc, but some are not. The ones that aren’t are especially difficult, I think will pose a very good challenge and obstacle for players.”

No offense to the director, but there’s a difference between “challenge,” “obstacle,” and being able to get through a boss battle without your fingers bleeding!

Jokes aside, it’s clear that Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is aiming to be one of the most difficult entities that FromSoftware has ever created. The good news is that the game is getting praise from pretty much everyone on Metacritic. The DLC is the highest-rated DLC in history with its massively high score.

The reviews cited that FromSoftware expanded the main game in meaningful ways that can’t be ignored and arguably operates as its own things rather than just a follow-up to the original title. So, if nothing else, FromSoftware proved once again that they know how to take their time and make something truly quality. Others could definitely learn from their example.