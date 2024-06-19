Danganronpa Creators’ Upcoming Switch Title Put Them in Debt

During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct showcase, developer Too Kyoo Games revealed The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, a game with character designs and a premise very similar to Danganronpa. Unsurprisingly, the title is a collab between Danganronpa series writer Kazutaka Kodaka and Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi.

Although the game is scheduled to launch in 2025, things almost came to a screeching halt during its development process. In an interview with Famitsu, the creators admitted that The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy had put Too Kyoo games in debt.

The title’s development began in 2017, shortly after the formation of Too Kyoo games. The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy went through multiple changes after a publishing deal fell through, and while it started as an ‘indie-scale’ project, it evolved into something much bigger. Unfortunately, the company couldn’t come up with enough capital to pay back a loan it took out to keep production rolling, and Too Kyoo Games remains in debt to this day.

This is Tookyo Games' first in-house IP game. We have invested all our money and human resources into this game, and in a sense, it is an epic indie game. I will also have an English dubbing ready for release. Your support is needed! We spread this game to the world!… https://t.co/YJYTxoJYvn — Kazutaka kodaka/小高和剛 (@kazkodaka) June 19, 2024

“Introducing a new game from the creators of the Danganronpa series! Takumi Sumino lived an unremarkable life until he was forced to transfer to the Last Defense Academy. His mission: Protect the school from mysterious enemies known as School Invaders for 100 days,” the game’s description reads.

“As Takumi, delve into the enigmatic truth of the school alongside 15 of his companions, each looking to reclaim their lost everyday lives. Explore the school, prepare for battles with your friends, and then engage the invading creatures in strategic RPG battles.”