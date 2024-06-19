Elden Ring Creator Chats About Being Recognized in Public

Following the success of Elden Ring, the game’s creator is having a tougher time staying anonymous while out on the town. In a new interview with PC Gamer, Hidetaka Miyazaki reflected on the title’s success and what it’s meant to his personal life.

“In terms of how my own worldview and world has changed, I think it’s fair to say I get recognized when out and about quite a bit more than before,” Miyazaki said. “Particularly from people from overseas. They’ll just come up to me and say hello. It gives me this feeling I didn’t have before, of people enjoying and playing these games. And also it keeps me on my best behavior as well, when I know people know who I am.”

The first and only DLC for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is scheduled to release on June 21. Early reviews are calling it the best DLC ever made, with the added content clocking in at over 40 hours – bigger than some RPGs.

“I know very well what it’s like to not even be noticed or have no one pay attention to you, so this 180 degrees of being noticed, I know how much value there is there innately,” Miyazaki continued. “So of course that makes me really happy that we as a company and a team have achieved that level of success and celebrity.”

Elden Ring has sold over 23 million copies to date, marking a massive breakthrough for FromSoftware.

“I think more than anything, it showed me what the people at this company are capable of. When we set out to create a game of that scope and scale, we really rose to that challenge. Obviously, I’m not making these things by myself. I have a lot of staff here who grew and developed with the game, and I’m eternally grateful for them.

In terms of the staff and directors that produced, they’re now going to go on to create new and better things. I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s next for FromSoftware, personally. I think Elden Ring was a big step in accomplishing that.”