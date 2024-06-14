Epic Games Store Reveals Next Free Titles

Two new games are on the way later this month.

Two new free titles are headed to the Epic Games Store this month, with one already free to claim. Users can snag Redout 2 right now until June 20, while Freshly Frosted will be free from June 20 until June 27.

Released in 2022, Redout 2 is a futuristic racing title developed by 34BigThings and published by Saber Interactive, the game typically goes for $19.99.

“Redout 2 is a tribute to classic arcade racing games and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, where racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is one of the galaxy’s most popular sports,” reads an official description of the title.

Players can also snag Duke Ravengard’s Champions of Renown Pack for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms for free until June 20.

Following this, Freshly Frosted will hit the marketplace on June 20. Developed and published by The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, the game challenges players to “place conveyor belts to solve puzzles in the world’s most adorable donut factory.”

During March’s GDC, Epic Games announced that the Epic Games Store would be coming to mobile devices.

“EGS will become the first ever game-focused, multi-platform store, and will work across Android, iOS, PC, and macOS,” the company said.

In May, Epic Games Store announced that it would be rewarding users with four free triple-A titles. This included Dragon Age: Inquisition, Chivalry 2, Farming Simulator 22, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

In 2023, Epic gave away 86 free titles with a combined worth of around $2,055. Users claimed nearly 586 free games last year.