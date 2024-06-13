Fortnite Players Are Not Happy About Items Being Removed From The Game

Fortnite has had some ups and downs with the latest season of the game, with some players hating how car-focused the new season is given it has a Mad Max theme, while others are enjoying it. Recently Epic Event admitted to how players in cars, especially the paid car skins, have an advantage over battle royale but that it wouldn’t be fixed or changed until the new season update.

Last month we learned that Fall Guys would be coming to Fortnite, and that time is finally upon us with many other exciting things happening as well. More skins that are involved in the battle pass and questlines have officially been revealed and some of them are really cool and unlike many others that we have seen in the game yet.

However, with new things being added, some things are being taken away and players are not happy about them being taken away mid-season.

Some times that were recently removed were items like Boogie Bombs, which allowed players to make another player dance to prevent them from shooting or from driving in their car. This Reddit post then opened up for players to share all the items that have been removed from the game and which ones they missed the most.

According to GameRant, it seems the one that was missed the most was Med Mist, which allowed players to heal both themselves and other players while in duos.

Fortnite is available as a free-to-play game on all platforms, coming back to mobile in some areas.