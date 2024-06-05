Wild Bastards Launching for PC and Console in September

The game is a direct sequel to the 2019 game Void Bastards.

The direct sequel to the bizarre 2019 FPS game Void Bastards is on the way. Wild Bastards is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on September 12, bringing 13 unique playable characters and complex FPS combat. Players will also need to build relationships with each character and use strategy to find victory.

Check out the trippy title’s release trailer below:

“From the veteran team behind Void Bastards and Card Hunter, Wild Bastards has you travel from planet to planet to recruit, manage, and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws, each of whom has their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree,” the game’s description reads. On planets, you’ll wrangle loot and start showdowns that are then played out in intense, bite-sized shootouts.

The Wild Bastards were the most deadly gang in the galaxy until a posse from the puritanical magnate Jebediah Chaste eliminated one outlaw after another. Faced with their own mortality, the two remaining members have teamed up with the Drifter, a mysterious sentient spacecraft, to find and resurrect the dead gang members as they flee to the mythical Homestead.”

The game’s predecessor Void Bastards was a surprise hit, nominated for Xbox Game of the Year at the 2019 Golden Joystick Awards and Excellence in Visual art at the Independent Games Festival Awards.

Wild Bastards will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on September 12. A demo is currently available to download on Steam.