Here’s What The Gundam Skins Will Look Like In Call Of Duty Warzone And Modern Warfare III

We now have some previews of how the upcoming Gundam skins will look in Call of Duty.

Let’s set expectations a bit before we talk about the previews. Before arriving in the world of Call of Duty, Bandai had been making Gundam games for decades, even before merging with Namco. There are 250 Gundam video games in a variety of genres.

Most of these games sought to replicate the themes and aesthetics of Gundam, and this is core to the franchise’s identity. In contrast to the Super Robots series before them, Real Robots series like Gundam placed a huge emphasis on realism. That included the often somber narratives of the Gundam anime, but it was also reflected on the depictions of giant mechs.

Even with the artistic license that Bandai’s creators employed when making Gundam, they made sure to incorporate a lot of scientifically and technologically accurate ideas in these robots and shows. It’s not entirely believable that humans can pilot giant robots that can wield large swords as if they were human sized swords. But, it is more credible than a military commissioning a robot with a missile arm, that it can only use exactly once.

Activision makes it clear these Gundams are skins, and that’s important. They have created detailed recreations of the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2, its eternal rival the Mobile Suit Zaku II MS-065, and the newest mobile suit, the Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016. They even come with their respective guns, shields, and swords, which happen to be made of lasers.

But in-game, you will functionally feel like any other Call of Duty operator, in both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops 6. You still shoot like a human operator, who can more easily switch stances and move around while shooting, than a Gundam can. Thankfully, that also means you won’t suffer any encumbrances from looking like a human sized robot.

This is certainly one of the more exotic collaborations that Call of Duty has entered into so far. But since we already saw insane entries from the likes of Nicki Minaj, the Shredder, Frank the Rabbit, and Lilith, straight out of Diablo 4, there is likely no limit to the novelty that Call of Duty players want. For all we know, Call of Duty might be the place where Kinnikuman meets Cinnamoroll, sometime in the future.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, via Steam. It will also be the first Call of Duty to be Day One Game Pass, on console and PC. Activision has yet to announce the official release date, but it is definitely coming this year.

In the meantime, you can check out the previews from CharlieIntel on Twitter and YouTuber Thund3r below.

