Multiverse Has Newfound Excitement After Relaunch Update

The MultiVersus game has been out for a while, it being a free-to-play game that many have considered to be a Smash Bros style game, but all of the characters are apart of the Warner Bros franchise. However, while it might not have always been as popular as it has become over the past few days, it has definitely gotten some really positive attention over the past little bit due to the new update that launched.

Recently, MultiVersus has had a big update and it has now been ranked as one of the most populated games on Steam according to GameSpot. It currently is hosting 110,000 players, the all time peak of the game having been 153,044 overall in Steam concurrents when it launched in open beta back in 2022.

The open beta first started in 2022, but what players didn’t expect is that the game would be taken down offline in order to launch and update for its official release out of open beta. Even though there was a long downtime before players could play on the game again, many stated how it was needed but in the sense of the “relaunch” giving it many of the changes that players didn’t realize it needed.

Some of the Steam reviews have mentioned that the game is a little slow, and that there is many advertisements for daily challenges and items that players can purchase, but that is to come with a free-to-play game.

MultiVerse is now free-to-play on Steam and other platforms.