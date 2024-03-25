Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 Received Update To Go “One Step Further”

We have a new rumor that once again makes big promises about the Nintendo Switch 2.

As reported by Wccftech, leaker Nash Weedle claims that developers making games on the Switch 2 devkit have received an update that makes it go “one step further.” Nash Weedle doesn’t exactly know what their source means by this. Their speculation is that it refers to Nvidia’s DLSS upscaler.

Now, the key point here is that DLSS is a real ace that Nvidia has, and that theoretically, Nintendo would have, if Nvidia gave them access to their latest technology. From what we know from prior rumors, most leakers and sources agree that the CPU that the Switch 2 is expected to have is the T239.

If this rumor is true, than the Switch successor will definitely be more powerful than the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One line, but it won’t be able to match the Xbox Series S. So it likely won’t be at the same wheelhouse at the current console generation, and any current generation games that will theoretically be ported to it will have to make compromises for them to work.

On that end, the Switch 2 will actually not fare as badly as it appears. Many current generation games were design to also be playable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As many of you reading this may have personally experienced, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series launched with serious supply issues, forcing developers to keep making games on the older consoles. To this day there is really only a handful of games that are only playable on the PlayStation 5.

But PC gamers may also know very well, that Nvidia is leagues ahead of AMD when it comes to their upscaling technology. As Nvidia’s DLSS introduced frame generation technology, their DLSS 3.5 brings ray reconstruction. We won’t try to mystify you with a long explanation of this tech that you may not understand.

Our short explanation of this is, DLSS 3.5 uses an AI trained on the video game engines themselves, so that it streamlines how it makes lighting effects on games. DLSS 3.5 also makes sure to use the high detail data to just make games look great. In fact, they make it look better than any other upscaler in the market today can.

While the T239 isn’t Nvidia’s latest chip, they can customize a special version of DLSS 3.5 that can have some, or even all of these features to ship with Nintendo’s upcoming console. The Switch has had to settle for FSR, Nvidia has likely been unhappy about that too. It made their Jaguar CPU look weaker than it really is, and after over five years of business success, Nvidia is no doubt eager to show their Nintendo customers what their chips can really do with their own technology.

Wccftech also links this rumor to Nate The Hate’s earlier rumor that Nintendo has been asking developers for pictures and videos of their projects. This implies that Nintendo is making preparations for a Switch 2 reveal.

While we once again remind readers that all these rumors are over a console that has yet to be officially announced or confirmed by Nintendo, these rumors do conveniently paint a similar picture. And that picture suggests that all those expensive PC gaming handhelds are going to have to rethink how they do business once again, when Nintendo releases their latest console.