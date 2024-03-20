The Callisto Protocol Roguelike Spinoff Announced

Striking Distance Studios, the developer behind the 2022 survival horror game The Callisto Protocol, has announced an action roguelike spinoff codenamed ‘Project Birdseye.’ The team released a short preview along with the news.

“We’re excited to introduce you to something we’ve been working on. Since it’s still in development, we’re referring to it internally as Project Birdseye. It’s our take on a fast-action roguelike experience set in Black Iron Prison,” the video description reads.

“Last year, a small group of us began working on a passion project that was born out of our obsession with easy to pick up and play but fun to master roguelikes. We love the world we created for The Callisto Protocol and want to keep playing in that sandbox – and Black Iron Prison is the perfect future-punk playground for the team’s vision.”

The Callisto Protocol received praise for its balance of horror and action. It was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction at the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

“As you can tell, this isn’t The Callisto Protocol 2 – think of it as a side quest that really resonated with the team – it let us expand the world of The Callisto Protocol and stretch our creative muscles on something a bit different without impacting development on our next AAA game,” the statement continues.

“Since so much of The Callisto Protocol’s post-launch journey was shaped by the community, it made sense to bring everyone in during an early phase of development to see if the concept clicks with you as much as it has with us.”

The Callisto Protocol was released in December 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.