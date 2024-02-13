Halo Season 2 Star Reveals Why He Loved Master Chief/Cortana Scene

Depending on how big of a TV/movie fan you are, you might know of a “key scene” that you always love to watch and never grow tired of. It’s the kind of scene that makes you come back to watching that TV show or film repeatedly, and it’s the scene that you’ll tell friends about when you’re trying to get them to watch it. You might not think that a scene like that would exist in a show like Halo Season 2, but as in all things, it’s about perspective. Specifically, it’s about the feelings of the series’ main character and the man who portrays him.

We’re talking about Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the show. He’s been doing the best he can to promote Halo Season 2 and asking people to give the series another chance after the backlash that the first season had. One scene he points out in particular that is his favorite of the series so far comes from the season 2 premiere. It’s the one where we see Master Chief struggling with the “loss” of Cortana, only for him to reunite with her within the premiere. In a chat with ComicBook.com, he noted:

“It really encapsulates for me this journey of John discovering his humanity. And one of the best ways to do that… The characters of Master Chief and Cortana are inseparable, right? She’s always going to be a part of his journey and his storytelling, so how many interesting ways can you do that? In the video game she’s with you as your tour guide through the game, you’re him and she’s your leader. And that dynamic, although their relationship changes and shifts, that dynamic doesn’t change, that’s pretty steady. When you do it as a TV series, you have opportunities to go through such a journey with two different characters and so many different ways to do it.”

Indeed, and he noted that how the show did it differently from the games helped make the scene all the more important, and that’s something that will keep building throughout the second season.

The team behind the second season has been trying to take a “different direction” and tone than the first season did, and the early results appear to be solid if not a complete turnaround from before. If they can get this kind of reaction from fans, then perhaps a third season isn’t unreasonable. Only time will tell if that happens.