Metal Gear Fans Inspired Kojima To Develop Physint

After the split between Hideo Kojima and Konami, Metal Gear fans were left without the icon at the helm. Hideo has helped bring out so many memorable installments that it was bitter news that he was leaving the studio. But after establishing Kojima Productions, we saw Hideo deliver Death Stranding into the marketplace. We also have a sequel in the works, but beyond that, there’s the surprising return to the action espionage setting with Physint.

During the recent PlayStation State of Play stream, we were greeted with a brand new showcase for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. That was a treat for fans who wanted another look at where the story will go for the next game installment. But what surprised fans was that after this reveal came the confirmation that another game called Physint would enter development at Kojima Productions. It was noted that this would be a step back to Kojima’s roots as we’re getting another action espionage game, much like the Metal Gear franchise.

Today, thanks to Gamespot, we discovered that Hideo spoke briefly about this upcoming project. During a YouTube video upload, Hideo spoke of how he had a terrible time with COVID-19 and even had surgery. During this time, he reflected on his work and the number of people worldwide who continue to ask for a new Metal Gear game. That is when he decided to give what fans want and bring out another game much like Metal Gear. Of course, we only have the project’s announcement, and nothing has been developed. So we shouldn’t expect to see much about this game until at least after Death Stranding 2: On The Beach launches into the marketplace.

Of course, this is not the only game being developed at Kojima Productions. We know Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is in the works. That is, the game narrative is still being kept secret, even from the actors who will be voicing the characters. However, there is also a game being partnered up with Microsoft to deliver a game called OD, a title that doesn’t have much to go off of at the moment. In the meantime, if you haven’t caught the State of Play event, you can view the moment Hideo Kojima speaks on Physint below.