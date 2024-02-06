PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For February 2024 Confirmed

Update:

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for February are now free to claim.

Original Story…

If you are enjoying the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then chances are you also subscribe to PlayStation Plus. It’s a worthwhile subscription service that includes a few benefits and exclusive features. One of which is the addition of monthly video game titles. Each month, Sony provides its subscribers with a few video game titles that are free for you to download and enjoy. Best of all, these games are available to keep just as long as you remain subscribed to the subscription service. That said, today, we have the official word as to what games will be available for players next month.

The February of 2024 games have been confirmed. If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus on any tier, you’ll get some new games to enjoy. Sony is providing a total of three games, which we will list below, along with the platforms that they will be compatible with. So, if you’re just sticking with the last-generation PlayStation 4 console, you’ll know if you can still claim these games to enjoy next month or if you’ll be forced to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 platform.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games February 2024

Foamstars – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Rollerdrome – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Steelrising – PlayStation 5

So it looks like there is only one game that is stuck behind, only being made available for the PlayStation 5 platform. Hopefully, there is something here that piques your interest. Of course, if you’re a subscriber to at least the PlayStation Plus Extra tier, then you also get access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. This is a collection of video games that are made available for subscribers. It certainly offers more than just the three new games provided monthly. If it’s games that you’re after, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog might be your better option, as you’ll also continue to get the three monthly game titles as well.

With that said, you won’t actually get access to these three games right on February 1, 2024. Instead, you’ll need to wait a little while longer as the game will be made available on February 6, 2024. Meanwhile, you still have time to gather the games provided this month. If you haven’t done so, you can claim A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World until February 5, 2024.